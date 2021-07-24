Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.79.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.