CIBC Boosts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRSWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

