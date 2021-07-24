Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

SZLMY stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

