Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EIGR opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

