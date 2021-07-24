FY2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Decreased by Analyst

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

JCI stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.