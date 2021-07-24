Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DGICA opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,619.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

