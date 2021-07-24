National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

