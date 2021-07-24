Summit Insights Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXN. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 72.89% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.