Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Immersion worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Immersion by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immersion by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 275,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.50 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. Equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

