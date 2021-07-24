Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 188,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,682,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 140.14. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.