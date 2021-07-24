KeyCorp Cuts NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $70.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.