Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $10,964,500.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $225.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.26 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.