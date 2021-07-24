John Oyler Sells 69,216 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at $420,143,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $316.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $204.17 and a 52-week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 171.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.