Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 15,610 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 112,784 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

