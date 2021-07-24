ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.