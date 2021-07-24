JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $286,000 in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

MSB opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.18. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.