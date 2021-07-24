LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

