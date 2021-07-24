JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,005 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUGT. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $119.80.

