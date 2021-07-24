Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Independence worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Independence by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independence by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IHC opened at $44.35 on Friday. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $650.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

