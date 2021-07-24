JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 17,023 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $4.13 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 823,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $2,699,997.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,047,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,449.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $733,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,603.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

