Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Prudential Bancorp worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

