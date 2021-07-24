Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1,973.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $65.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.09. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.