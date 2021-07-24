JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 33,330 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $4,144,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $2,973,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000.

TBCPU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

