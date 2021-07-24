Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,300,160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MFG opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

