JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 346.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $20.98 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.