UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 317.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $70.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.