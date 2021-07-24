Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

WIL stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Barclays Women in Leadership ETN has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03.

