UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 277.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Willdan Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $40.39 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $505.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

