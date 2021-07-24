UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 326,971 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 209.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 191,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.17 million, a PE ratio of -40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.07.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

