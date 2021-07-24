Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 8,615.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 602,196 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Retail Value in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 38.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 90,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of RVI opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.15.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

