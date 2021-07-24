UBS Group AG Buys 1,412 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.42.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

