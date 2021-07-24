Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for NVIDIA Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $237.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.58 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $97.77 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

