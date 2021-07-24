Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

