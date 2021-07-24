TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TRP stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 92,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,772,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

