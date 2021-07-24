Raymond James Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of JBHT opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 153,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

