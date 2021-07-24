FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BHP Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

