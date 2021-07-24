Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

