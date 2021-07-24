DA Davidson Comments on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

EQBK opened at $30.12 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $431.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.