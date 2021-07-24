Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.53. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

