CIBC Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPXWF. Desjardins upped their price target on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

