Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

