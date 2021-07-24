Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) PT Set at $1.43 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.