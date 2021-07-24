Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) versus Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Financial Analysis

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Clearfield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. Clearfield has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Clearfield.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% Clearfield 11.67% 15.19% 13.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Clearfield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.86 -$57.33 million $3.17 11.08 Clearfield $93.07 million 6.37 $7.29 million $0.53 81.47

Clearfield has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics. Plantronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearfield beats Plantronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and outdoor cabinet and fiber active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers StreetSmart, a portfolio of fiber management products; FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, wireless operators, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, and data center markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

