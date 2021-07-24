The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Critical Contrast

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Italk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Italk and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Italk currently has a consensus target price of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 57.54%. The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.09%. Given Italk’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Italk is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Italk and The Pennant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.49 $15.74 million $0.77 44.71

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Profitability

This table compares Italk and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -337.48% -4.06% The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Italk on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

