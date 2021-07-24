AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.28%. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

