$145.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $145.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $582.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $649.70 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $668.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 998,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 107,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB opened at $34.54 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

