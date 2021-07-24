Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $86.08

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.08, but opened at $89.66. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 57,732 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -85.05.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,466,269 shares of company stock worth $133,621,496 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

