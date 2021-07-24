Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $86.08

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.08, but opened at $89.66. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 57,732 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -85.05.
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,466,269 shares of company stock worth $133,621,496 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
