Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $79.38

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.38, but opened at $86.70. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 86,796 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.