Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.54

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.54 and last traded at $112.70, with a volume of 15355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,023 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

