Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 85,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 691,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBB shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.55 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.84 million and a P/E ratio of -114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

